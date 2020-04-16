Skip Bayless: Trading Odell would be the best thing to happened to Baker Mayfield
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC North
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Undisputed
-
According to a report, the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are in talks to send Odell Beckham Jr to Minnesota in exchange for a 2nd and a 5th round pick next year. Skip Bayless thinks this trade would be the best thing for Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.