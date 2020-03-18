Tom Brady to the Buccaneers ‘jars me to my soul’ — Skip Bayless reacts to TB12’s decision
Video Details
Skip Bayless is in utter disbelief that Tom Brady will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite having heard rumblings for days. He said it's the last team he could imagine Brady finishing his illustrious career with.
