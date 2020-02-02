Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott is the most under appreciated quarterback I can remember | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Video Details

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are in Miami for Super Bowl 54, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. But Skip's got Cowboys on the brain. Hear why he believes Dak Prescott had a harder year than we give him credit for, and that he was a better quarterback this football season than Patrick Mahomes.

