Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott is the most under appreciated quarterback I can remember | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jenny Taft
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are in Miami for Super Bowl 54, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. But Skip's got Cowboys on the brain. Hear why he believes Dak Prescott had a harder year than we give him credit for, and that he was a better quarterback this football season than Patrick Mahomes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.