Greg Olsen joins Skip and Shannon to talk about Kittle and Kelce’s unique abilities | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Carolina Panthers
- George Kittle
- Greg Olsen
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Travis Kelce
- Undisputed
-
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the great tight ends playing in the Super Bowl, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, and how they've changed the position for the better.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.