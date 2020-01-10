Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday night football, when the Houston Texans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Playoff game. Hear why Shannon thinks Patrick Mahomes is the better quarterback when matched up against Deshaun Watson, and why he thinks the Chiefs will be the victor this Sunday.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.