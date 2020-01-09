Shannon Sharpe: Bill Belichick thinks Andy Dalton could be better than a 43-year-old Tom Brady
Video Details
Amidst a report the Patriots could have interest in bringing in veteran quarterback Andy Dalton if Tom Brady signs elsewhere, Shannon Sharpe argued head coach Bill Belichick may believe Dalton could bring more to the table than an aging Brady.
