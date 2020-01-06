Shannon Sharpe: Kyle Rudolph should’ve been called for pass interference on winning play
Video Details
- Drew Brees
- Kirk Cousins
- Kyle Rudolph
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC South
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to the Minnesota Vikings stunning the New Orleans Saints in Overtime at home in the NFC Wild Card game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.