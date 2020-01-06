Skip Bayless: Bill Belichick has allowed the Patriots to become an ‘unfixable old mess’
Video Details
With the New England Patriots' season coming to a surprising end after a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game, Tom Brady is an unrestricted free agent. Skip Bayless tells Shanon Sharpe why he believes Brady should consider leaving New England, and why he thinks Bill Belichick set the Patriots up for failure.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.