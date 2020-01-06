Shannon Sharpe: ‘I do not believe Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the AFC Wild Card matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots’ season came to a surprising end with their loss to the Titans and with Tom Brady now being a free agent, Shannon believes the quarterback has played his last game with Bill Belichick in New England.
