Skip Bayless: Jason Garrett WILL remain Dallas head coach for 2020 season
Video Details
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is reportedly meeting with head coach Jason Garrett Thursday Morning, their third meeting since the end of the Cowboys’ disappointing season. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe, contrary to popular belief, that he thinks Jason Garrett will remain head coach of his Cowboys for the 2020 season
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.