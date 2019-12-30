MIchael Vick credits Eagles coaches for NFC East victory: ‘They willed their team to win’

Video Details

Michael Vicks talks with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe about the Philadelphia Eagles after they defeated the New York Giants for the NFC East Title. Hear why Vick believes this victory is a testament to the coaching staff, and why Shannon believes this is proof that Carson Wentz is the best quarterback in the NFC East.

More Videos »