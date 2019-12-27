Shannon Sharpe: I would not be surprised if the Giants win vs. Eagles
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday Night Football, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants for the NFC East title. Hear why Shannon thinks the Giants could prove more of a challenge than others might think.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879