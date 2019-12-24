Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers gets 25% credit for Packers victory over Vikings
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Green Bay Packers after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings Monday night, making them the NFC North Champions for the first time since 2016. Hear why Skip thinks Aaron Jones, who ran over 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, deserves more credit for the victory than QB Aaron Rodgers.
