Michael Vick: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are Super Bowl favorites
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Lamar Jackson
- Lamar Jackson
- Michael Vick
- Undisputed
-
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick talks Super Bowl LIV chances with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. With Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, Vick says they could win it all.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879