Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe the Patriots’ offensive woes have been cured despite win against Bills
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots after their win against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday. Hear why Shannon thinks that despite the win, the Patriots offense will need to improve before they will be successful in the playoffs.
