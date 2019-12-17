‘It’s not about you, Tom!’ — Shannon reacts to Brady’s tweet after Drew Brees breaks QB record

Video Details

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk Saints' QB Drew Brees, who not only set the single-game record for highest completion percentage against the Indianapolis Colts, he also has the most passing touchdowns of all time at 541. Plus, hear what Shannon thought of Patriots' Tom Brady's congratulatory tweet.

More Videos »