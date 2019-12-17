‘It’s not about you, Tom!’ — Shannon reacts to Brady’s tweet after Drew Brees breaks QB record
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- Drew Brees
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk Saints' QB Drew Brees, who not only set the single-game record for highest completion percentage against the Indianapolis Colts, he also has the most passing touchdowns of all time at 541. Plus, hear what Shannon thought of Patriots' Tom Brady's congratulatory tweet.
