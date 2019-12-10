Skip Bayless on Luka Doncic: ‘Not better than Lebron was when he was 20’
Video Details
Skip Bayless is shocked to hear that Shannon Sharpe believes Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is better than Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. In a rare moment, hear Skip defend LeBron against Shannon's claim.
