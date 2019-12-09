Skip and Shannon preview tonight’s matchup between Eagles and Giants
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks Monday Night Football and predicts that the Philadelphia Eagles will take an ugly victory over the New York Giants. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks it'll be an easier victory that Shannon thinks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879