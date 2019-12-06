Orlando Scandrick on why he likes the Patriots to top the Chiefs at home
Video Details
Former NFL defensive back Orlando Scandrick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss whether the New England Patriots can get back into the win column this weekend with a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879