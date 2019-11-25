Michael Vick: Dak Prescott should’ve used his running ability more in loss to Patriots
Video Details
Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss what Dak Prescott could've done better in Dallas' loss to New England yesterday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879