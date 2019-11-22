Skip Bayless believes Russell Wilson will outduel Carson Wentz this Sunday
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Undisputed
-
The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday and Skip Bayless strongly believes Russell Wilson will get the best of Carson Wentz and the Eagles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879