Shannon Sharpe: Texans offense is impressive but their ‘defense leaves a lot to be desired’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Houston Texans edging the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 last night to move into 1st place in the AFC South.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879