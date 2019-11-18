LaDanian Tomlinson isn’t ready to write off the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders
Video Details
LaDanian Tomlinson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss whether the New England Patriots or Baltimore Ravens are the clear favorites to win the AFC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879