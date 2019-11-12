Shannon Sharpe: Jared Goff has regressed since the Rams lost their running game
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe sees a sharp decline in Jared Goff's play this season due to the collapse of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line and running game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879