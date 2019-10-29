Shannon Sharpe on Browns’ struggles: Freddie K deserves the lion’s share of the blame — he’s in over his head
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe breaks down who deserves the most criticism for the Cleveland Browns 2-5 start this season. Hear why Shannon thinks Freddie Kitchens deserves more blame than Baker. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879