Shannon Sharpe thinks the Eagles turned a corner in huge win over Buffalo
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles crushing the Buffalo Bills 31-13 in a game that had huge implications on the NFC East.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879