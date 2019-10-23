‘Jerry Jones makes it not a great job’: Shannon Sharpe disagrees the Cowboys’ HC job is appealing
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Urban Meyer's recent comments that the Dallas Cowboys' HC job is appealing. Shannon explains why Jerry Jones is the reason the Cowboys job isn't great.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879