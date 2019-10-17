Shannon Sharpe on Lakers preseason blowout of Golden State: ‘Good luck trying to stop them’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe is very hopeful for the Los Angeles Lakers this year after watching the team blow out the Golden State Warriors by 33 in a preseason game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879