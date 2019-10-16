Shannon Sharpe: Chiefs offense is hindered by it’s running game, not it’s lightning fast pace
Shannon Sharpe reacts to comments that the frantic pace of the Kansas City Chiefs offense is hurting them in close games, such as in their loss to Houston last Sunday.
