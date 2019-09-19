Shannon Sharpe: Jamal Adams fine shows that NFL is ‘overprotecting the quarterback’
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss Jamal Adams being fined for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Monday night's loss.
