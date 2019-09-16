Skip and Shannon debate the Saints’ chances after QB Drew Brees’ injury
Video Details
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees will undergo thumb surgery and likely miss 6 weeks. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think about this injury and the latest blown call against the Saints that occurred against the Los Angeles Rams.
