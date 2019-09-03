Shannon Sharpe: AD is ‘the most talented player LeBron James has ever played with’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe is excited for the 2019 Los Angeles Lakers, claiming Anthony Davis is the most talented player LeBron James has ever been paired up with on the court.
