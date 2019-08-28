Joel Klatt makes a case for Sam Ehlinger being a Heisman favorite — behind only Trevor Lawrence
Joel Klatt joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio to discuss his Heisman favorites for the 2019-2020 college football season. He breaks down Sam Ehlinger's chances.
