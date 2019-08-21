Michael Rapaport on OBJ’s comments about the Giants trading him: ‘You did this to yourself … move on’
Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about Odell Beckham Jr.'s recent comments saying that the New York Giants trade was 'personal'. Rapaport on why OBJ needs to move on.
