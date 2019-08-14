Rob Parker believes Baker Mayfield is creating a ‘false narrative’ saying the people want to see the Browns lose
Video Details
Baker Mayfield recently stated that he believes people want to see his Cleveland Browns lose with all the new hype surrounding the team, but Rob Parker isn't buying it.
