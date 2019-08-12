Greg Jennings isn’t confident Aaron Rodgers will be able to ‘conform’ under HC Matt LaFleur
Greg Jennings joins Rob Parker and Jason McIntyre to discuss Aaron Rodgers and HC Matt LaFleur. Hear why Jennings isn't confident Aaron Rodgers will be able to 'conform' under the Green Bay Packers HC.
