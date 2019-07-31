Shannon Sharpe is optimistic Andrew Luck’s calf strain won’t derail the Indianapolis Colts
Shannon Sharpe is optimistic Andrew Luck's calf strain won't derail the Indianapolis Colts this season. Hear why Shannon has the Colts winning the division if Luck bounces back.
