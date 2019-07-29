Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think Baker Mayfield deserves to be ranked ahead of Matt Ryan
NFL Network recently released their list of the top-100 players in the NFL and had Baker Mayfield ranked ahead of other QBs like Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Carson Wentz. Hear why Shannon agrees with Baker being better than Cam and Wentz but has issues with the notion that he's better than Ryan.
