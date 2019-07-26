Skip Bayless: ‘No way’ LeBron and AD-led Lakers will win more than 51 games

Video Details

Odds were just released for NBA team's projected win totals for the 2019-2020 season and the Los Angeles Lakers' over-under is sitting at 51.5 wins. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks there's 'no way' the Lakers will win more than 51 games.

More Videos »