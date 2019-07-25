Skip Bayless reacts to Kawhi and Paul George’s introductory press conference with the Clippers
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his thoughts on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George having their introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Skip thinks their presser showed that the Los Angeles Lakers have now become the second franchise in LA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618