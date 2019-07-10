Shannon Sharpe on Carson Wentz: ‘I expect an MVP-type caliber season’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about the expectations for Carson Wentz this upcoming season. Hear why he believes there were two reasons that halted Wentz from being the guy last year for the Philadelphia Eagles, and expects more.
