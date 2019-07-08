Skip Bayless: Kawhi Leonard signing with the Clippers gives them a ‘slight edge’ over the Lakers
Skip Bayless gives the Los Angeles Clippers a 'slight edge' over the Los Angeles Lakers because of the Kawhi Leonard acquisition. Hear why he was shocked by Kawhi's decision.
