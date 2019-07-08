Shannon Sharpe is ‘very disappointed’ Kawhi Leonard signed to the Clippers over the Lakers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kawhi Leonard announcing that he'll be playing for the Los Angeles Clippers next season, while the team also traded for Paul George. Hear why he was disappointed.
