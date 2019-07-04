Shannon Sharpe: Los Angeles Lakers are in ‘great shape’ even if Kawhi Leonard doesn’t sign
Shannon Sharpe thinks the Los Angeles Lakers are in 'great shape' for next season even if Kawhi Leonard doesn't sign. Hear why Shannon doesn't think another team will have a better duo than Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
