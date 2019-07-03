Chris Broussard: LeBron cannot pass Michael Jordan as a player — but his legacy is beyond basketball
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how LeBron James' legacy would be affected if Kawhi Leonard joins the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Broussard thinks LeBron will never catch Michael Jordan as the GOAT, but has created his own lane.
