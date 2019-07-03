Skip Bayless explains why the Los Angeles Clippers are the best choice for Kawhi Leonard’s legacy
Skip Bayless says the Los Angeles Clippers would be the best choice for Kawhi Leonard's legacy. Hear why he chooses the Clippers over the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.
