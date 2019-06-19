Gerald McCoy discusses Bucs’ decision this offseason to cut ties and give his number to Ndamukong Suh
Carolina Panthers DT Gerald McCoy joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear Gerald describe how he left Tampa Bay and how he ended up with the Panthers.
