Skip Bayless makes the case for why LeBron, AD and the Lakers will win 51 games next year
Video Details
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Anthony Davis via trade, so how many games will he help the team win next season? Skip Bayless points to health and ability to close as the reason the Lakers will be just over 50 games.
