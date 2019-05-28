Shannon Sharpe: Lakers trading Lonzo Ball wouldn’t be a mistake due to his inability to shoot
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on potential trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he thinks a Lonzo Ball for Bradley Beal swap would be a 'good deal', especially for the Lakers because LeBron James needs shooters.
