Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr. leaving the Browns’ OTAs
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses Cleveland Browns' head coach defending Odell Beckham Jr. after the wide receiver left OTA's after one day. Hear why Shannon thinks OBJ made it a big deal by showing up for only one day.
